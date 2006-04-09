Astellas to acquire Biogen Idec's Amevive

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma has agreed to purchase Biogen Idec's Amevive (alefacept), a biologic anti-inflammatory compound used in the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
Under the terms of the deal, Astellas would acquire the worldwide rights to the agent in all indications from the US biotechnology major, which would continue to supply the product. Further financial details were not disclosed.
Astellas noted that the agent is the first biologic approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the condition in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, adding that psoriasis affects up to 6 million Americans each year.
