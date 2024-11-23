Astra Remains Strong In First Nine Months Of 96

In the first nine months of 1996 Swedish drug company Astra achieved sales of 28.1 billion Swedish kroner ($4.3 billion), an increase of 5%. The firm said that calculated at constant exchange rates, growth was 16%, which is the same as in the first half of the year. The firm said that price changes did not affect sales growth during the reporting period.
Pretax earnings were 9.8 billion kroner, up 8%, operating earnings advanced 8% to 9.1 billion kroner, and earnings per share were 11.40 kroner, up 6%.
Astra's turnover of its leading product, the antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) totalled 12.7 billion kroner, up 12% (22% CER). Worldwide sales of the product were 17.8 billion kroner.
