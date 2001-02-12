AstraZeneca aims to expand in Japan

AstraZeneca is looking to launch more than 15 new treatments in Japanover the next three years and increase its number of sales representatives from 1,000 to 1,500, according to the Nikkei Weekly. AstraZeneca KK currently sells Accolate (zafirlukast), Arimidex (anastrozole) and Losec/Prilosec (omeprazole).

R&D spending at AstraZeneca's Japanese unit is expected to rise 25% to 10 billion yen ($87.2 million), as the company looks to carry out more domestic clinical trials on treatments in the initial phase of development.