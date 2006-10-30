AstraZeneca ditches Renovis' stroke drug NXY-059

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that the results of a recent trial of the investigational drug NXY-059, which it is developing under an exclusive license from USA-based drugmaker Renovis, show that the agent did not demonstrate efficacy as a treatment for acute ischemic stroke. In addition, the compound did not reduce the incidence of symptomatic intracranial hemorrage, or cause an improvement in the neurological status of sufferers. AstraZeneca said that as a result of the SAINT II study's disappointing outcomes, it has no plans to carry out further development of NXY-059 in this indication, but added that it would continue to work with the trial's steering committee and Renovis to ensure that the key findings are identified and communicated for further stroke research. Corey Goodman, president of San Francisco, California-headquartered Renovis, said that the firm was disappointed by the lack of efficacy shown by NXY-059, and fully understood AstraZeneca's decision to discontinue its development. He added that the firm is in a strong financial position to continue its unpartnered drug discovery work.