AstraZeneca to buy remainder of CAT, but at a 67% premium

AstraZeneca, Europe's third-largest pharmaceutical company, plans to acquire the remaining 80.1% of fellow UK-based Cambridge Antibody Technology that it does not already own. After weekend speculation of an acquisition move, the drug major announced first thing on May 15 that it will offer 1,320 pence a share (equal to $24.96 per American Depository Share) in cash for a total of L567.0 million ($1.03 billion), valuing the whole biotechnology group at some L702.0 million.
The offer represents a premium of 66.9% to CAT's closing share price ahead of the announcement and the company's directors consider this fair and reasonable, saying that they intend to unanimously recommend its acceptance to shareholders.
In 2004, AstraZeneca acquired a 19.9% stake in CAT at a price of 743 pence a share as part of a collaboration and licensing to jointly discover and develop human monoclonal antibodies, with the goal of initiating at least 25 programs during the five-year discovery phase of the alliance (Marketletter November 29, 2004). At that time, the firm said there would be no benefit in taking a controlling interest in CAT.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze