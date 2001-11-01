AstraZeneca wins Losec patent case in Norway

AstraZeneca says that the Oslo Byrett (Oslo city court) in Norway hasfound that a generic omeprazole, the active ingredient of its blockbuster antiulcerant Losec, marketed by Scandinavian Pharmaceuticals-Generics AB, infringes the Anglo-Swedish firm's formulation patent. At the same time, the court declared AstraZeneca's omeprazole patent valid. The written judgement followed a hearing which ended on October 9.

Previously, AstraZeneca had been granted a preliminary injunction in May last year against Scand Pharm to prevent the sale of its generic version of omeprazole, which the firm had launched in Norway in December 1999. Martin Nicklasson, executive vice president of AstraZeneca's gastrointestinal franchise, said: "we are delighted" by the judgement "in our favor, as it underscores the strength of our intellectual property and the validity of our formulation patent for Losec."