Atrix Labs' Atridox Shows Efficacy In Periodontal Disease

- Atrix Laboratories' Atridox, combining the company's Atrigelbiodegradable polymer with the antibiotic doxocycline, has proved effective in Phase III trials of periodontal disease. Results from the 758 patients who completed the nine-month study showed that Atridox produced an 11% improvement compared to scaling and root planing, and was twice as effective as oral hygiene. On this basis, Atrix plans to file New Drug Applications with the US and European authorites in the next few weeks.
