Atrix/MediGene sign Leuprogel deal

An exclusive European marketing agreement has been announced betweenAtrix Laboratories and MediGene AG for Leuprogel (leuprolide acetate) to treat advanced prostate cancer. Leuprogel utilizes the Atrigel drug delivery system, which is injected into the body as a liquid, solidifies and releases predetermined doses of drug continuously for one, three or four months.

This agreement, valued at approximately $20 million, means Atrix now has access to 75% of the global market for hormone treatments for prostate cancer. Atrix submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration in March for a one-month Leuprogel product, and expects to file an NDA for a three-month product later this year.