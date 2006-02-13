Aureus Pharma signs knowledge-base licensing deal with GSK

France's Aureus Pharma, a knowledge management provider for the life sciences industry, says it has signed a licensing deal with UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline which grants the latter access to Aureus' AurSCOPE Knowledge databases.

The deal covers several of the Parisian firm's datasets, including information on: AurSCOPE GPCR; Ion Channel hERG; and ADME/Drug-Drug Interactions. In addition, GSK has licensed Aureus AurSCOPE Kinase product for use in the field of oncology. Financial details were not disclosed.