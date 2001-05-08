Aventis and Novartis offer African drug aid

Aventis has said it will spend $25 million over five years to supportWorld Health Organization efforts against African trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness), including donating pentamidine, melarsoprol and eflornithine for distribution by Medecins sans Frontieres. Bristol-Myers Squibb says it will fund the cost of supplying the bulk material for the production of 60,000 vials of eflornithine, which is about a year's supply.
Also, Novartis has offered to supply its antimalaria drug Riamet (artemether/lumefantrine) at cost to sub-Saharan Africa. The WHO says this translates to around $2.50 per course for an adult and $1.50 for a child.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze