Aventis restructuring Turkish pharmaceutical JV with Eczacibasi

Aventis is changing the structure of Eczacibasi Rhone-Poulenc, itspharmaceutical 50:50 joint venture in Turkey with Eczacibasi Holding, in a bid "to achieve an even better fit in the future, with their respective interests and objectives in the Turkish market." Principally, a new Aventis Pharma company in Turkey has been formed, replacing the JV which was set up in April 1990 and employs around 185 people. Eczacibasi will increase its equity position to 95% of the JV, with Aventis Pharma keeping the remaining 5%. Bernard Reculeau, senior vice president of Aventis Pharma International, said that the firm is committed to Turkey, and the new structure "will ease the implementation of our global product strategy through our own company."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze