Friday 22 November 2024

B-MS and Gilead enter deal for HAART tablet

7 May 2006

Drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb and fellow USA-based Gilead Sciences have submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of a product that combines the former's anti-HIV medications Sustiva (efavirenz) and Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), manufactured by Gilead Sciences, in a once-daily, single-tablet regimen.

Truvada itself is a fixed-dose product that contains two of Gilead's anti-HIV medications, Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Emtriva (emtricitabine), in a single once-daily tablet. If approved by the FDA, the new single tablet regimen would be the first and only product that contains a complete highly-active antiretroviral therapy regimen in a single once-daily tablet, intended for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults as a complete regimen or in combination with other antiretrovirals. According to the two firms, the work necessary to file the NDA, including bioequivalence studies and the initiation of stability studies, has now been completed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze