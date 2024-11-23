B-MS Extends Cadus Collaboration Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb has exercised its option to extend its three-yearresearch collaboration with Cadus (initiated in July 1994) for an additional two years, and will provide a further $10 million in research funding.
The original deal focuses on the discovery of drugs directed at G protein-coupled receptors, which are found in the membranes of almost all cells, including human, animal and plant cells, and are known or suspected to play a role in diseases such as AIDS, hypertension, atherosclerosis, some cancers and immunological disorders including rheumatoid arthritis. B-MS is now not only extending the agreement, but is also expanding the scope of the partnership to include other molecular targets proprietary to Cadus.
To date, Cadus has received over $30 million in equity and cash from B-MS, which owns approximately 17% of Cadus stock.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze