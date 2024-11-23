B-MS Licenses Two Anticancer Drugs From Taiho

- Bristol-Myers Squibb has licensed two anticancer compounds, S-1 andTAS-103, from the Japanese drugmaker Taiho Pharmaceutical. S-1 is said to be an oral fluoropyrimidine which has shown promise in the treatment of solid tumors, particularly gastric cancer. S-1 is currently in Phase II trials in Japan, while additional Phase I trials have begun in Europe and are also to start in the USA. The TAS-103 is a topoisomerase I/II inhibitor with broad-spectrum activity, according to the company. It is in Phase I trials in the USA.
