B-MS' Nefazodone Launched In 1st Market

Bristol-Myers Squibb has received regulatory approval for its new dual-action serotoninergic antidepressant Serzone (nefazodone) in Canada, its first market.

Nefazodone is the first of a new class of antidepressants which combine 5-HT reuptake inhibition with potent postsynaptic 5-HT2 receptor blockade. Stimulation of the 5-HT2 receptor is thought to be related to disturbances of sleep, agitation and suicidal ideation, and B-MS hopes that the enhanced selectivity afforded with nefazodone will increase the tolerability of the drug and patient compliance, without compromising its clinical efficacy.

Up to 80% of depressed patients suffer from sleep disturbances as a result of their depression, and antidepressants such as the tricyclics and serotonin reuptake inhibitors may aggravate this. According to the results of clinical trials, Serzone helps to restore sleep quality by reducing nighttime awakenings and increasing patients' total time asleep.