B-MS' Nefazodone Launched In 1st Market

Bristol-Myers Squibb has received regulatory approval for its new dual-action serotoninergic antidepressant Serzone (nefazodone) in Canada, its first market.
Nefazodone is the first of a new class of antidepressants which combine 5-HT reuptake inhibition with potent postsynaptic 5-HT2 receptor blockade. Stimulation of the 5-HT2 receptor is thought to be related to disturbances of sleep, agitation and suicidal ideation, and B-MS hopes that the enhanced selectivity afforded with nefazodone will increase the tolerability of the drug and patient compliance, without compromising its clinical efficacy.
Up to 80% of depressed patients suffer from sleep disturbances as a result of their depression, and antidepressants such as the tricyclics and serotonin reuptake inhibitors may aggravate this. According to the results of clinical trials, Serzone helps to restore sleep quality by reducing nighttime awakenings and increasing patients' total time asleep.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze