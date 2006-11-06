B-MS/Sanofi face Plavix injury law suits

The first personal injury lawsuit against the makers of Plavix (clopidogrel), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi-Aventis, has been filed. Among the allegations are misleading the public and hiding the risks of the popular blood thinning drug, Plavix.
The law suit, filed on behalf of an individual injured by Plavix, comes just days after third-party payers announced they had filed a class action against the companies, alleging that Plavix causes much higher risks of heart attack, stroke, internal bleeding and death than previously reported. The suit further alleges that the companies knew this information and had been warned repeatedly by the Food and Drug Administration to stop its misleading advertising and promotional practices.
