B-MS says US Justice Dept looking into Plavix litigation

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb says that it has learned that the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation regarding the proposed settlement of the Apotex litigation concerning Plavix (clopidogrel), the blood thinner it co-markets with Sanofi-Aventis.

B-MS says that, along with its subsidiaries, it is "the subject of a number of significant pending law suits, claims, proceedings and investigations, including the matters described above. It is not possible at this time reasonably to assess the final outcome of these investigations or litigations. Management continues to believe, as previously disclosed, that during the next few years, the aggregate impact, beyond current reserves, of these and other legal matters affecting the company is reasonably likely to be material to the company's results of operations and cash flows, and may be material to its financial condition and liquidity."