B-MS to delay Vanlev refiling with FDA

Bristol-Myers Squibb has announced that it will continue the OCTAVEstudy of its vasopeptidase inhibitor Vanlev (omapatrilat) hypertension study, and now hopes to refile its New Drug Application for the drug in the USA in the late summer or early fall. The company had originally forecast submitting the NDA to the US Food and Drug Administration after an interim analysis of the data from the study.
OCTAVE is comparing the efficacy and safety in hypertension of omapatrilat and Merck & Co's ACE inhibitor Vasotec (enalapril) over 24 weeks of treatment. The company has chosen the option of keeping the study blinded until all patients have completed their 24 weeks of therapy, rather than unblinding the data early.
B-MS withdrew its original NDA for omapatrilat in the USA last year after initial signs that further data would be required to secure approval (Marketletters passim). The drug has been tipped as a blockbuster, with peak sales well in excess of $1 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze