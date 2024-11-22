Barr Go-Ahead For Generic Ciprofloxacin?

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Barr Laboratories' application to manufacture and market a generic version of Bayer's Cipro (ciprofloxacin), pending the outcome of an ongoing legal dispute.
Barr is being sued by Bayer AG, along with its US subsidiary Miles Laboratories, over certain patents relating to ciprofloxacin. The suit was filed in a US district court in 1992, after Barr submitted its application dossier to the FDA for approval to market the drug. The FDA approval is effective if Barr wins the case, or when the patent expires in 2002.
