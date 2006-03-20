Barrier to distribute Novartis' Denavir

The USA's Barrier Therapeutics has acquired the exclusive Canadian marketing and distribution rights to topical cold sore drug Denavir (penciclovir cream) 1% from Swiss drug major Novartis.

The antiviral medication is indicated for the treatment of herpes labialis in adults and Barrier noted that it is the only topical antiviral prescription product approved by Health Canada for this condition.

Under the terms of the deal, Barrier will be the exclusive distributor in Canada and will be responsible for all sales, marketing and distribution activities. Novartis Consumer Health will undertake the for supply of finished goods; further finanical terms were not disclsoed.