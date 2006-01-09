Basilsea reports positive data from ceftobiprole trials

Switzerland-based Basilea Pharmaceutica says that its broad-spectrum antibiotic ceftobiprole, which it is developing in partnership with Johnson & Johnson, has potent activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The announcement was made at the 45th annual Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, held in Washington DC, USA.
The data is derived from several studies of the compound which assessed its efficacy against MRSA and other hospital-acquired infections.
"With ceftobiprole progressing well in late-stage development for the treatment of severe bacterial infections and our water-soluble azole entering Phase III, we show our continued commitment and ability to develop anti-infective drugs with strong competitive profiles," commented Rienk Pypstra, the firm's chief development officer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze