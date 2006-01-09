Basilsea reports positive data from ceftobiprole trials

Switzerland-based Basilea Pharmaceutica says that its broad-spectrum antibiotic ceftobiprole, which it is developing in partnership with Johnson & Johnson, has potent activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The announcement was made at the 45th annual Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, held in Washington DC, USA.

The data is derived from several studies of the compound which assessed its efficacy against MRSA and other hospital-acquired infections.

"With ceftobiprole progressing well in late-stage development for the treatment of severe bacterial infections and our water-soluble azole entering Phase III, we show our continued commitment and ability to develop anti-infective drugs with strong competitive profiles," commented Rienk Pypstra, the firm's chief development officer.