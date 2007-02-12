Bavarian Nordic and GSK end small pox vacc deal

Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic AS says that it has terminated its agreement with UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline, which was focused on the manufacture and marketing of its third-generation smallpox vaccine, Imvamune. The company added that ending the collaboration will have no financial consequences for either itself or GSK.
Bavarian explained that the deal, which was set out in a memorandum of understanding that the two firms issued in 2004 (Marketletters passim), was designed to ensure sufficient production capacity at a time when its own manufacturing facilities had not been established.
The firm went on to say that it is now in a position to carry out production, marketing and supply of the product, utlizing its own manufacturing facilities and sales force, in addition to a series of regional distribution agents.
