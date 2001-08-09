Baycol withdrawal: "blow for Bayer but little impact on global statins

Last week's withdrawal from the market of Bayer's cholesterol lowererBaycol/Lipobay (cerivastatin; Marketletter August 13) may have come as a great blow for the company, but it will have little impact on the global statins market, according to an analysis by Datamonitor.
Bayer's move followed reports that 31 patients in the USA have died as a result of a severe muscle-weakening side effect, rhabdomyolysis, in at least 12 of these patients, which is thought to have resulted from the combined use of cerivastatin with the fibrate drug gemfibrozil (which is sold in the USA by Pfizer as Lopid).
Datamonitor's sales figures show that the statins were the highest-selling class of drugs globally in 2000, and that turnover for both Lipitor and Zocor last year was nearly 10 times greater than Baycol which, despite impressive growth, held a market share of only 3.5% in this sector (see table below). The withdrawal of Baycol, says Datamonitor, is expected to result in other leading lipid-lowering brands picking up new prescriptions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze