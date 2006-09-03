Pharmaceutical and chemicals group Bayer AG, which has acquired fellow German drugmaker Schering AG, posted a strong set on second-quarter 2006 results, with turnover from continuing operations rising 5.8% to 7.07 billion euros ($9.04 billion), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and special items climbing 11.2% to 1.34 billion euros and EBIT before special items growing 14.1% to 928.0 million euros.

The figures, which include just one week of Schering's revenues of 144.0 million euros, came in just below consensus expectations and saw Bayer's share price dip 1% to 39.13 euros on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The stock, which was decimated on the market withdrawal of Baycol/Lipobay (cerivastatin) in 2000, has been creeping higher and had risen11% so far this year.

Bayer HealthCare sales up 12.7%