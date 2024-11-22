Friday 22 November 2024

Bayer Adapting Pharma Business

12 December 1994

Working on the assumption that its pharmaceutical business will continue to have above-average potential for growth in the future, Germany's Bayer is adapting its business to suit the changing health care environment. Manfred Schneider, group chairman, said at the Fall press conference recently (see also Marketletter December 5): "competition is becoming tougher and we must expect additional state intervention. In order to adapt ourselves to this and create the right conditions for further growth, we will be realigning our activities and making even more effective use of our resources."

He said that the group has made a shift in the area of pharmaceutical research and that it is becoming more and more international. The group's research strategy is three-pronged, with facilities in Germany, the USA and Japan. In Japan, the group is expanding its international research base with a new center in Kansai Science City. Bayer also wants to expand its research facilities in the USA.

Board member Walter Wenninger said that in Japan the focus is on research into allergies, in the USA Bayer's research teams are working in the therapeutic areas of metabolic diseases, biologicals and rheumatism, while in Germany, research focuses on anti-infectives and the central nervous system. Karl Buchel, board member with responsibilities for group research, added that in the USA research is also carried out in the areas of asthma, viral diseases and in biotechnology.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze