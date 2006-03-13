Friday 22 November 2024

Bayer back on stream with EBIT up 56%, but antitrust costs hit and net falls 32%

13 March 2006

German drugs and chemicals group Bayer AG has made a strong comeback since its problems of the past few years and, as a result of significant restructuring, the acquisition of Roche's consumer health business and the spinning out of Lanxess (Marketletters passim), has posted a 17.6% rise in group sales to 27.4 billion euros ($32.9 billion) for full-year 2005.

Group earnings before interest and tax (excluding special items) leapt 55.9% to 3.3 billion euros, while underlying EBIT Depreciation and amortization rose 21.1% to 4.65 billion euros, and the EBITDA margin was 18.6%. As a result, the company has increased its dividend for the year from 0.55 euros to 0.95 euros.

However, because of costs for antitrust cases in the USA and Europe incurred in the fourth quarter, its net profit for the last three months fell 32% to 46.0 million euros, although sales for the period were 16% higher at 7.1 billion euros. The figures came in below analysts' consensus forecasts, and Bayer's share price dropped 4.1% on the day of the announcement, March 6.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze