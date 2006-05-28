Bayer grants $2.75M to hemophilia research

German drugmaker Bayer has announced the award of $2.75 million in grant funds via the Bayer Hemophilia Awards program, at a special awards dinner and ceremony held in conjunction with the 2006 World Federation of Hemophilia's world congress in Vancouver, Canada. The awards will support 25 research and education projects, including inhibitor formation in hemophilia and other related bleeding disorders.
Recipients of Bayer's donation program come from 13 countries in four categories: Early Career Investigators; Clinical Scholarships; Special Projects; and Caregivers Education. David Lillicrap, chairman of the review committee that selected the recipients, said that "we need programs like BHAP because of a shortage of important funding for hemophilia research. Bayer's awards help encourage young, bright researchers, clinicians and caregivers to focus their career on hemophilia."
Since the BHAP's launch in 2002, almost $12.0 million has been awarded to 100 hemophilia professionals. To date, Bayer says that 29 scientific publications, nine full papers and 20 abstracts have been published as a result of the program.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze