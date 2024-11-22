BAYER JAPAN PROFITS BOOST

The Bayer group in Japan, which consists of 15 companies, was able to increase its sales by 1.7% to 219.5 billion yen in 1991 and improve its profits sharply by 43.8% to 9.9 billion yen ($74.6 million). Favorable pharmaceutical business trends coupled with restructuring and cost-cutting measures account for the surge in profits.
Sales in 1992 are expected to rise 2% to 223 billion yen, according to Theodor Heinrichsohn, president of Bayer Japan, taking into account the unfavorable economic climate and the average 8% lowering of Bayer's drug product prices from April 1, this year. Profits are also expected to be lower.
In the pharmaceuticals sector, Bayer Yakuhin, which reported a 7.8% rise in 1991 sales to 91.2 billion yen, is now the tenth largest drugs supplier in Japan and the leading non-Japanese supplier. Further expansion is expected this year from the launch of its Factor VIII blood product, Kogenate, and a new diabetes treatment, Glucobay (acarbose).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze