Bayer/Schering AG present R&D pipeline, highlighting Nexavar, Campath and Yaz

At its 2006 "Perspective on Innovation" event at its Leverkusen Communications center, German drug and chemicals group Bayer AG discussed the importance of inspiration, ideas and innovation in ensuring the future prosperity of all areas of its business.

The firm's chairman, Werner Wennig, said that "one of the principal keys to success is research." He went on to say that completion of the recent acquisition of Schering AG (Marketletter September 4) had strengthened the company's pharmaceutical research activities, and added that, "never before has the research-intensive pharmaceuticals business accounted for such a large share of the group's sales." He added that, with a turnover of 9.1 billion euros ($11.61 billion), based on the 2005 figures, Berlin-based Bayer Schering Pharma will become one of Germany's biggest pharmaceutical companies.

Pipeline highlights