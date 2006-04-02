Friday 22 November 2024

Bayer tops Merck KGaA's bid for Schering AG to create German drug heavy-weight

2 April 2006

Following swiftly on Merck KGaA's 77 euros per share hostile bid for fellow German drugmaker Schering AG, late on March 23, Bayer stepped in with a "friendly" 86-euro-a-share offer. The proposed transaction values the company at 16.3 billion euros ($19.84 billion), is 12% higher than the Merck offer and a premium of 39% on Schering's share price before Merck's move. The counter offer was welcomed by investors, with Schering's share price rising 4.7% and Bayer's 1.3% the next day.

At around mid-day on March 24, Merck issued a statement saying that it will not increase its offer for Scherng, even though it is still convinced that a combination would have been a good option for both companies.

The combination, which the Schering executive board has said it supports, would "create a new international heavy-weight," Arthur Higgins, chairman of the board of management at Bayer HealthCare, told the Marketletter. Although reluctant to question Merck's position, Mr Higgins stressed that a Bayer/Schering combination was a "different proposition," offering "so much more scale and opportunity for synergies."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze