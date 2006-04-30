Bayer Yakuhin sees 2005 sales rise 4%

Turnover at Bayer Yakuhin, the Japanese unit of Bayer HealthCare, in 2005 increased 4% to 91.9 billion yen ($781.2 million) on a National Health Insurance drug price basis compared to the previous year, the company announced at a recent press conference in Tokyo.
The good financial results were attributable to continuous growth of its mainstay products, such as: Adalat (nifedipine), a treatment of hypertension and angina, with sales of 40.3 billion yen on an NHI price basis (+1.8% compared to a year ago); Glucobay (acarbose), for diabetes, with turnover of 14.0 billion yen (+5.3%); Kogenate FS (recombinant factor VIII), for hemophilia, with revenues of 6.5 billion yen (+10.2%); Cipro (ciprofloxacin), for infectious diseases, with turnover of 6.0 billion yen (+1.7%); and Bayaspirin (aspirin), for thrombosis, with sales of 6.3 billion yen (+18.9%).
"We can make up for the damage caused by the reduction of the NHI drug prices which the company have an impact of 5.6% on average on our products by means of continuous growth of the existing products and new products," said Kazunori Eiki, president of Bayer Yakuhin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze