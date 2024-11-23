Beaufour Ipsen Reshaping For Future Growth

French pharmaceutical company Beaufour Ipsen, which has built itsbusiness on gingko biloba products such as Tanakan, a cerebral and peripheral vasodilator, and clays for the treatment of acute diarrhea and other bowel complaints, is developing a third core activity in specialized products.

In 1997, the firm achieved sales of $700 million, compared with around $450 million in 1990. 57% of sales were generated in France and 43% in international markets. Turnover of gingko biloba products was $304 million in 1997, representing 42.8% of total turnover.

The firm's executive vice president, Stephane Francois, told the Marketletter that the firm sees growth potential for the gingko and clay products in markets other than France and Germany, where sales have recently plateaued. The group is looking at eastern Europe and Asia, except Japan. It launched its gingko products in China in June 1996, and expects turnover there to be around $60 million.