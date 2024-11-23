Beaufour Ipsen Reshaping For Future Growth

French pharmaceutical company Beaufour Ipsen, which has built itsbusiness on gingko biloba products such as Tanakan, a cerebral and peripheral vasodilator, and clays for the treatment of acute diarrhea and other bowel complaints, is developing a third core activity in specialized products.
In 1997, the firm achieved sales of $700 million, compared with around $450 million in 1990. 57% of sales were generated in France and 43% in international markets. Turnover of gingko biloba products was $304 million in 1997, representing 42.8% of total turnover.
The firm's executive vice president, Stephane Francois, told the Marketletter that the firm sees growth potential for the gingko and clay products in markets other than France and Germany, where sales have recently plateaued. The group is looking at eastern Europe and Asia, except Japan. It launched its gingko products in China in June 1996, and expects turnover there to be around $60 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze