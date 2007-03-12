Bentley Pharma's bicalutamide gets Spanish OK

New Hampshire, USA-based speciality drugmaker Bentley Pharmaceuticals says that its anticancer product bicalutamide, the generic equivalent to AstraZeneca's Casodex, has been approved by the Spanish Ministry of Health. The drug, which is an oral anti-androgenic, has been cleared for use in the treatment of prostate cancer.
Bentley said that it is in the process of building up product inventory, as well making a pricing application. The firm also said that it would be targeting the country's $65.0 million oncology market, which has, according to a survey conducted by IMS Health, grown 12% in the last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze