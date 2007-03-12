Bentley Pharma's bicalutamide gets Spanish OK

New Hampshire, USA-based speciality drugmaker Bentley Pharmaceuticals says that its anticancer product bicalutamide, the generic equivalent to AstraZeneca's Casodex, has been approved by the Spanish Ministry of Health. The drug, which is an oral anti-androgenic, has been cleared for use in the treatment of prostate cancer.

Bentley said that it is in the process of building up product inventory, as well making a pricing application. The firm also said that it would be targeting the country's $65.0 million oncology market, which has, according to a survey conducted by IMS Health, grown 12% in the last year.