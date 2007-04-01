Bentley's Spanish units get approval for tamulosin

US specialty drugmaker Bentley Pharmaceuticals says that its subsidiaries, Laboratorios Davur and Laboratorios Rimafar, have received product approval for tamulosin from the Spanish Ministry of Health. Another Bentley affiliate, Laboratorios Belmac, also received approval for a branded generic equivalent of tamulosin under the trade name Vetevel.
Tamulosin is the generic equivalent to Boehringer Ingelheim's product marketed under the trade name Urolosin in Spain and Flomax in the USA. The drug is used in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and related bladder outlet obstruction. According to IMS Health, the annual market size in Spain for tamulosin is around $93.0 million and grew 6.4% over the trailing12 months.
