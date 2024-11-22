Best Ever Results For Hafslund Nycomed

Norwegian company Hafslund Nycomed has announced results for the second quarter and six months of 1995 that are the best in the firm's history, it said.
The firm's pretax profits soared 85% to 644 million Norwegian kroner ($105 million) in the second quarter of 1995, well ahead of analysts' expectations. Operating revenues for the quarter advanced 38.9% to 2.5 billion kroner, and operating profits were 654 million kroner, up 63.1%. Before R&D costs, operating profits were 859 million kroner. Earnings per share were 4.27 kroner, up 58.1%.
In the six-month period, operating revenues grew 40.1% to 4.9 billion kroner. Operating profits before R&D costs were 1.6 billion kroner, up 46.5%. Spending on R&D in the half year was 440 million kroner, compared with 366 million kroner a year earlier. EPS were 7.41 kroner, up 60%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze