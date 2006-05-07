Friday 22 November 2024

Beximco sees full year 2005 profits of $7.5M

7 May 2006

Bangladeshi drugmaker Beximco Pharmaceuticals says that its profits before tax for the year ended December 31, 2005, were 509.6 million Bangladeshi taka ($7.5 million), up 21.4% on a pro forma basis. The group's chief executive, Nazmul Hassan, said that the performance during the year had followed its successful $12.0 million placing on the UK's Alternative Investments Market which it completed in October 2005. The company also said that its net sales increased 38% to 3.32 billion taka, with earnings per share of 6.36 taka, up 35% for the period.

The Dhaka-headquartered firm also said that the year had seen the launch of 49 of its new products across a wide range of therapeutic classes, as well as the filing of 55 new product registrations in its export markets. The company cites the Bangladeshi launch of Oseflu (oseltamivir), its version of Roche's antiviral Tamiflu, as key to its continued prosperity.

Activity in the first quarter of 2006

