BI's tenecteplase launched in UK

Boehringer Ingelheim has launched its new-generation thrombolyticMetalyse (tenecteplase) for acute myocardial infarction in the UK, where it is the first licensed drug for thrombolysis that can be given as a bolus injection in under 10 seconds. The firm notes that the availability of the drug should make it easier to meet the UK National Service Framework targets of delivering thrombolysis to AMI patients within 60 minutes of calling for professional help. Tenecteplase has been rolling out in Europe since March and was first launched in the USA last year by partner Genentech (Marketletters passim).
