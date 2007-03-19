BioFocus DPI and Janssen in supply deal

Belgian drugmaker Galapagos NV says that its service division, BioFocus DPI, has entered into a supply agreement with fellow Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of the Johnson & Johnson group, which will see it supply small-molecule drug compounds for the latter's pharmaceutical research activities.
Under the terms of the accord, BioFocus will provide access to compounds from its SoftFocus small-molecule compound library, and will also generate new molecules for assessment. Financial terms of the accord were not provided. Onno van de Stolpe, Galapagos' chief executive, said that the agreement was a natural extension of the relationship that exists between the two companies (Marketletters passim).
