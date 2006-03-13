Biogen Idec/ Elan reveal new Tysabri safety data

US firm Biogen Idec and Irish drugmaker Elan have published two-year data from several Phase III clinical trials evaluating the drug Tysabri (natalizumab) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, in the New England Journal of Medicine. The findings had been previously presented at US and International medical meetings during 2005.
The results of the AFFIRM Phase III monotherapy trial and the Phase III SENTINEL combination study, during which Tysabri was added to Avonex (interferon beta-1a) , were included with information from the earlier safety evaluations in the supplemental Biologics License Application the firm submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2005.
Earlier this year, however, the FDA said it would extend its assessment of the compound following the company's recall of the drug, after it was linked of three cases of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (Marketletter January 16, 2006). Since then, both firms have worked with PML experts to evaluate the safety data from the 3,000 plus patients that have received the drug. The companies added that an independent adjudication committee concluded that there were no cases of PML in the patient population, other than the three already reported.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze