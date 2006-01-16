Biogen's BG-12 meets primary endpoint in Ph II

US biotechnology group Biogen Idec and privately-held Swiss firm Fumapharm AG have announced that a Phase II study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BG-12, an oral fumarate, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis met its primary endpoint.
Treatment with BG-12 led to a statistically-significant reduction in the total number of gadolinium-enhancing brain lesions as measured by magnetic resonance imaging with six months of treatment versus placebo. This Phase II multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled approximately 250 patients at sites in 10 countries in Europe.
Fumapharm has licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and market BG-12 to Biogen Idec.
