Biogen Sees First Launch Of MS Drug Avonex

Biogen' interferon beta-1a product Avonex has been approved for marketing in the USA for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company claims that it is the only therapy which has been shown both to slow the progression of disability and decrease the frequency of clinical exacerbations in relapsing MS.

Avonex was launched on May 20 at a cost of $710 (wholesale acquisition prices) for a four-week supply. The actual price to patients will clearly vary based on retail mark-up and health plan coverage. Applications for marketing authorization have also been filed in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Clinical data filed in support of the application showed that Avonex-treated patients experienced a 37% reduction in the risk of clinically significant disability progression compared to the placebo-treated group. In addition, Avonex patients had significantly less frequent exacerbations. For example, 14% of the Avonex group had three or more exacerbations over the course of two years, compared to 32% of the placebo group.