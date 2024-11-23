Saturday 23 November 2024

Biogen Sees First Launch Of MS Drug Avonex

26 May 1996

Biogen' interferon beta-1a product Avonex has been approved for marketing in the USA for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company claims that it is the only therapy which has been shown both to slow the progression of disability and decrease the frequency of clinical exacerbations in relapsing MS.

Avonex was launched on May 20 at a cost of $710 (wholesale acquisition prices) for a four-week supply. The actual price to patients will clearly vary based on retail mark-up and health plan coverage. Applications for marketing authorization have also been filed in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Clinical data filed in support of the application showed that Avonex-treated patients experienced a 37% reduction in the risk of clinically significant disability progression compared to the placebo-treated group. In addition, Avonex patients had significantly less frequent exacerbations. For example, 14% of the Avonex group had three or more exacerbations over the course of two years, compared to 32% of the placebo group.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze