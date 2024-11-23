Biogen Sues Amgen Over Infergen

Biogen has filed suit against Amgen claiming violations of three patentsin the manufacture of Amgen's Infergen (consensus interferon or interferon alphacon-1), which is under review by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of hepatitis C virus infection.

If approved, Infergen would compete with Biogen's Intron A (interferon alfa-2b), which is the only approved drug to treat the infection in the USA. Intron A is licensed to and sold by Schering-Plough. S-P filed its own suit against Amgen alleging patent infringement last year (Marketletter December 9).

Biogen's suit alleges that Amgen's manufacturing processes for Infergen utilize technology developed by Biogen, and asks for compensation, triple damages and that Amgen be prevented from infringing the patent. Amgen said it had not yet received details of the suit but that Infergen has been in development at the company since the 1980s.