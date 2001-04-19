Friday 22 November 2024

Bioglan sees net leap 85%, sales up 66%

19 April 2001

UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company Bioglan reported turnover ofL100.6 million ($144.8 million) for its fiscal year ended January 31,with product sales rising 43% to L58.5 million. Product out-licensing royalties were L20.3 million, compared to L7.4 million the previous year, while drug delivery revenues increased 80.2% to L21.7 million. Net profits for the period leapt 85% to L9.1 million but, on the negative side, the firm's net debt increased more than three-fold to L73.7 million.

Bioglan noted in a press statement that its US operations now represent the largest segment of its business, with product sales of $30 million, helped by the progress of Solaraze (hyaluronic acid and diclofenac), licensed from SkyePharma. Growth of its German subsidiary was fuelled by a strong dermatology portfolio, and a range of 12 dermatological products acquired from Hexal (Marketletter January 15), as well as a portfolio of steroids from Novartis.

In Scandinavia, Bioglan AB achieved 17% sales growth, and in France, the 100%-owned Laboratoires CS enlarged its portfolio with the acquisition of Vibramycin (doxycycline), an oral treatment for acne, from Pfizer. Also successful in France was Tridesonit (desonide), a steroid for inflammatory skin conditions acquired from Bayer in 1998, which saw sales rise 11% to L1 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze