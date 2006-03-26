BioMarin and Alliant sign Orapred deal

California, USA-based drugmaker BioMarin, and Alpharetta, Georgia-headquartered Alliant Pharmaceuticals say they have established a licensing and acquisition agreement covering the exclusive North American rights to the Orapred (prednisolone sodium phosphate oral solution) product range, used in the treatment of asthma.

The firms expect to launch Orapred ODT (orally disintegrating tablet) on the US market during the latter half of 2006. Under the terms of the deal, BioMarin is set to receive payments and royalties based on approval, launch and sales. BioMarin also retains the commercial rights to the product outside North America. Orapred ODT is currently under review by the Food and Drug Administration, with a decision expected by June of this year.