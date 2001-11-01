BioPartners licenses sustained release hGH from Korea's LG Chem

BioPartners and LG Chemical Industries have entered into an agreementfor the commercialization of a slow-release recombinant human growth hormone which is currently in Phase II clinical trials. Early data indicate that this formulation is as effective as current hGH formulations, but with a more convenient dosing schedule. Under the terms of the agreement, BioPartners gains marketing and distribution rights for the drug in key territories, including Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.
