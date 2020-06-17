After a faltering start, Japan's biosimilars marketplace appears on the cusp of rapid growth

A Special Report from Tokyo-based Patrick Branch from LEK Consulting on the macro trends pointing towards rapid growth in Japan’s biosimilars market.

Japan faces increasingly acute pressure on healthcare finances as its population ages and it struggles with low economic growth. In recent years, drug spending has come under great scrutiny.

Significant savings have been achieved by driving penetration of small molecule generics and squeezing pricing for older, branded drugs. In part due to these efforts, Japan has continued to assure a reasonably favorable pricing and access environment for innovative drugs.