Sunday 24 November 2024

Ono and Seikagaku's osteoarthritis drug edges closer to Japanese market

Pharmaceutical
11 June 2020
japan-mount-fuji-large-1-

Japanese firms Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and Seikagaku Corporation (TYO: 4548) have presented results from a Phase III study of ONO-5704/SI-613 (diclofenac etalhyaluronate) in knee osteoarthritis at the 93rd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Orthopedic Association.

In the Japanese study, 440 patients with knee osteoarthritis received either ONO-5704/SI-613 or a placebo, delivered via six injections into the knee joint cavity every four weeks.

The ONO-5704/SI-613 group demonstrated a statistically-significant difference in the primary endpoint of the study, the mean change in a specified pain score, versus placebo group, from baseline to 12 weeks after the initial administration.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for Joyclu
25 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Teijin Pharma's abaloparatide now approved for osteoporosis
5 September 2022
Biotechnology
Ono inks deal with Cue Biopharma for CUE-401
22 February 2023
Biotechnology
Ono inks drug discovery deal with Shattuck Labs
13 February 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze