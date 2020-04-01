Eisai in deal to distribute Seikagaku's osteoarthritis drug in China

Japanese companies Eisai (TYO: 4523) and Seikagaku Corporation (TYO: 4548) have entered into an agreement for the co-development and marketing alliance in China for SI-613 (diclofenac conjugated sodium hyaluronate).

Discovered by Seikagaku, SI-613 is an investigational agent for osteoarthritis that is under regulatory review in Japan, though under this agreement, the companies will jointly develop it in China as a treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

The number of symptomatic patients with knee osteoarthritis in China is estimated to be approximately 47 million, and it is anticipated that the figure will continue to increase as the population ages.