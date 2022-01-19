Alvotech upsizes oversubscribed PIPE transaction to $175 million

Biosimilars focussed Icelandic company Alvotech Holdings and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (Oaktree II) (NYSE: OACB), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, today announced $21 million in additional commitments for a private placement (PIPE) of Oaktree II common stock in connection with their proposed business combination.
The upsized PIPE, totaling approximately $175 million and entirely raised as common stock at $10.00 per share, is driven by increased interest from premier Icelandic investors, including Arctica Finance, Arion Bank, and Landsbankinn. This $21 million is in addition to other top-tier investors including Suvretta Capital, Athos (the Strüngmann Family Office), CVC Capital Partners, Temasek Holdings, Farallon Capital Management, and Sculptor Capital Management, among others.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze