Icelandic biosimilars firm Alvotech debuts on Nasdaq

Iceland-based global pureplay biosimilars developer and manufacturer Alvotech announced that its ordinary shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, June 16, under the new ticker symbols “ALVO” and “ALVOW”, respectively.

This follows the successful completion of the company’s business combination with Oaktree Acquisition Corp II, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management. The merger, which was approved on June 7 by OACB shareholders, creates a publicly traded, pureplay company focused on the growing global biosimilar market.

The public listing is expected to be the largest debut on a US exchange by an Icelandic company. Ordinary shares of the company are also expected to trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland commencing on June 23, 2022. Alvotech is expected to be the first dual-listed Icelandic company on both a U.S. and Icelandic stock exchange.