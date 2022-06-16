Sunday 24 November 2024

Icelandic biosimilars firm Alvotech debuts on Nasdaq

Biosimilars
16 June 2022
alvotech-large

Iceland-based global pureplay biosimilars developer and manufacturer Alvotech announced that its ordinary shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, June 16, under the new ticker symbols “ALVO” and “ALVOW”, respectively.

This follows the successful completion of the company’s business combination with Oaktree Acquisition Corp II, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management. The merger, which was  approved on June 7 by OACB shareholders, creates a publicly traded, pureplay company focused on the growing global biosimilar market.

The public listing is expected to be the largest debut on a US exchange by an Icelandic company. Ordinary shares of the company are also expected to trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland commencing on June 23, 2022. Alvotech is expected to be the first dual-listed Icelandic company on both a U.S. and Icelandic stock exchange.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Alvotech upsizes oversubscribed PIPE transaction to $175 million
19 January 2022
Biosimilars
Alvotech touts positive data on its proposed biosimilar to Stelara
17 May 2022
Biosimilars
Alvotech and AbbVie settle Humira biosimilar patent dispute
9 March 2022
Biosimilars
Cell and gene could be the next frontier for 'Midas touch' Samsung Biologics
21 June 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze